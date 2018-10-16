2 MS-13 members arrested in stabbing of teen in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --Police arrested two MS-13 gang members accused of stabbing a Queens teenager.
Known gang members, 25-year-old Dani Cruz and 24-year-old Maxwell Martinez, were identified by matching blood found on their clothes to the victim's clothes, police say.
Police say the two stabbed the 17-year-old victim on Sutphin Boulevard and 94th Avenue near the Jamaica LIRR station back in August.
The teen was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube