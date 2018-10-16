2 MS-13 members arrested in stabbing of teen in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

The teen is fortunately expected to recover.

Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
Police arrested two MS-13 gang members accused of stabbing a Queens teenager.

Known gang members, 25-year-old Dani Cruz and 24-year-old Maxwell Martinez, were identified by matching blood found on their clothes to the victim's clothes, police say.

Police say the two stabbed the 17-year-old victim on Sutphin Boulevard and 94th Avenue near the Jamaica LIRR station back in August.

The teen was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingms-13 gangteenagerJamaicaQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into NYPD truck on UES
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $654M for Tuesday drawing
Exclusive: Diner owner accused of starving dog speaks out
Bus shelters across NYC closed for inspections, repairs
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Off-duty officer killed in crash with tractor-trailer in NJ
Stormy Daniels' defamation suit against Trump dismissed
Community gathers to discuss 'Cornerstore Caroline' incident
Show More
Video shows woman blocking black man from his building
Idaho wildlife official under fire for Africa hunting trip
Victim randomly slashed on street: 'I fear for my life'
Bronx residents plagued by rat infestation, 1-year-old bitten
Arrest made after firefighter falls during fire at pot grow house
More News