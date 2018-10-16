2 MS-13 members arrested in stabbing of teen in Queens

Police arrested two MS-13 gang members accused of stabbing a Queens teenager.Known gang members, 25-year-old Dani Cruz and 24-year-old Maxwell Martinez, were identified by matching blood found on their clothes to the victim's clothes, police say.Police say the two stabbed the 17-year-old victim on Sutphin Boulevard and 94th Avenue near the Jamaica LIRR station back in August.The teen was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover.----------