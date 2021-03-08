2 NYPD officers shot and wounded in Brooklyn; suspect in custody

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10396122" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A police officer was shot in the chest in Brooklyn on Sunday night, but his bulletproof vest saved him.

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two police officers were shot by a gunman who shot his roommate in their apartment in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens section of Brooklyn Sunday night.One officer was grazed in the leg and a second was struck in his bulletproof vest. They were both taken to Kings County Hospital for treatment. They are both expected to be OK.The officers, assigned to the 71st Precinct, responded to a 911 call of a man shot by his roommate at around 9:15 p.m.The man made the 911 call from the closet of his second floor apartment on Hawthorne Street, where he was hiding from the armed suspectWhen police arrived, he exited the apartment and opened fire on the officers.The officers returned fire and the suspect retreated to the apartment.After a brief standoff, police were able to get the suspect out of the apartment and take him into custody.The 44 year old man, who appeared to be emotionally disturbed and was talking to himself, was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. Charges against him are pending.His 45 year old victim was shot in both legs. He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he is in stable condition.A 45 year old woman, believed to be the injured man's girlfriend, who was also in the apartment was not injured.Two weapons were recovered at the scene.----------