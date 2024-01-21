2 people killed after car collides with parked truck in the Bronx

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (WABC) -- Two people are dead, and one person is in critical condition after a car struck a parked truck in the Bronx Sunday morning, police say.

A fourth person, the 23-year-old driver, was hospitalized and is said to be in stable condition.

The 21-year-old passenger in the front seat of the white Crysler was pronounced dead at the scene. An unidentified backseat passenger was brought to a local hospital where they were also pronounced dead.

It is not yet clear what caused the car to crash into the parked vehicle.

Police are investigating.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

