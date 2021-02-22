Police search for man wanted in 2 attempted rapes in the Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10353419" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for the suspects behind a robbery and shooting at a gas station in the Bronx.

BRONX (WABC) -- Two women fought off an attempted rapist in separate attacks in the Bronx.The attacks happened just minutes apart on Saturday evening.The first assault happened inside an apartment building on 177th Street in Morris Heights at 6 p.m.The man groped a 29-year-old woman.She fought back and he ran away.Less than an hour later at 6:50 p.m., the same man attacked a 39-year-old woman three blocks away on 174th Street and Morris Avenue.She kicked and punched the man until he walked away.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------