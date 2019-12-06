2 young kids, parents found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Pleasantville: Sources

By
PLEASANTVILLE, New York (WABC) -- A family of four was found dead inside their home in Westchester County and police are investigating it as a murder-suicide.

It is a complete shock to the people in the Village of Pleasantville. Officials will have grief counselors at the school where one of the children attended.

Officers still have Romer Avenue blocked off.

"This is probably as all-American of a community as you can imagine," said neighbor Brian Skarstad. "People of all stripes live here but it's kind of your Norman Rockwell town. And nothing ever happens here. Police don't have anything to do. So when something like this happens it's devastating."

Sources say a father killed his wife, his two young children, and then himself.

One neighbor said the husband "worked in the banking world."

The family was found dead Thursday afternoon when police were called to do a welfare check because the children did not show up at school.

Investigators are not releasing much information as they try and answer the question that so many have- why did this happen?

"This is the nicest family. Sometimes you hear horrible things happen and you think well I could have predicted that. But in this case you couldn't have, they were just a lovely lovey family," a neighbor said.

Investigators have not released the name of the family as they work to contact their family members.

The medical examiner will determine how they died.

