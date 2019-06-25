20 years later: Police still seek answers on missing New Jersey toddler

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- It's been 20 years since a toddler went missing from New Jersey, but investigators aren't giving up.

Kevin Barthrop was last seen near his home on Chilton Street in Elizabeth on June 12, 1999. He was only 2 years old.

On Monday, New Jersey State Police released a sketch of what Barthrop might look like today.

The image has been shared by local county and federal authorities across the country.

Police say people believed to have information about him are known to be living in Essex and Union counties and in North Carolina.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Kevin Sabir Barthrop is being urged to contact Prosecutor's Office Sgt. Michael Manochio at 908-966-2287 or Sgt. Janet Lopez at 908-347-8491.

----------
