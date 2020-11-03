Poll: What issues matter most to you in 2020 election?

From the pandemic to the economy and unemployment to immigration, we want to know what is most important to you.
Joe Biden is promising to take the country on a very different path from what it has seen over the past four years under President Donald Trump, on issues ranging from the coronavirus and health care to the environment, education and more.
President Donald Trump has consistently pointed to tax cuts and regulatory relief as key successes of his first four years in office. He has repeatedly pushed for the end of the Obama-era health law but has yet to deliver a plan to replace it. And he has spent most of this year defending his response to the coronavirus pandemic while fighting openly with scientists and medical experts about vaccines, treatments and more.
We want to know which of the issues matter most to you.
Vote in our poll below:
