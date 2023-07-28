A North Valley girl who lost her prized collection of Dr. Seuss books in a flood received a special gift from strangers.

New York man, granddaughter send Dr. Seuss book to Calif. girl who lost beloved collection in flood

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. -- A girl who lost a prized possession in a flood in California received a special gift from strangers in New York.

In January, flood waters filled the streets of the Central California town forcing the entire community to evacuate.

News coverage about the damage in Planada moved Steve Stofelano to take action.

He and his granddaughter Maddie learned about one family's losses, which included their 10-year-old daughter's beloved collection of Dr. Seuss books.

Stofelano contacted Merced County authorities and helped Maddie send her copy of "Horton Hears A Who" to the family along with a heartfelt note to its new owner.

