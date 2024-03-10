WATCH LIVE

'The Zone of Interest' is nominated for 5 Oscars including best picture, best director

Sunday, March 10, 2024 6:40PM
2024 Oscars
2024 Oscars

"The Zone of Interest" is nominated for five Oscars this year including best picture and best director for Jonathan Glazer.

Glazer created a film about the Holocaust and then made his point by not showing us anything about the horrors taking place as Nazis exterminate Jews at Auschwitz.

Instead, the Oscar-nominated director focused on commandant Rudolf Hoss (Christian Friedel) as he and his wife Hedwig (Sandra Hüller) and their children go about the mundane business of living as if they couldn't see the smoke and hear the screams coming from just next door.

Here are the categories that "The Zone of Interest" is nominated for:

  • Best picture
  • Best director: Jonathan Glazer
  • Best international feature film
  • Best sound: Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn
  • Best adapted screenplay: Jonathan Glazer

ABC News' Peter Travers contributed to this report.

