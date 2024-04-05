Businesses prepare for surge of customers traveling for solar eclipse

Lauren Glassberg has more on the business boom from the solar eclipse.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The total solar eclipse is just days away and while there are plenty of great places to view it in our area, the best views will be along the path of totality - stretching from Texas through Western New York and beyond.

Businesses in those areas are preparing for a surge in customers as the travel rush is officially underway.

"People want to be part of this event, an 1,100% increase in searches and that's for hotels, airfare, car rentals, private vacation rentals," said Expedia VP of Public Relations Melanie Fish.

Stargazers from across the country will gather within the path of totality from Texas through the Northeast.

According to Airbnb, there has been a 1,000% surge in demand for cities along the path.

One of those cities is Hilsboro, Texas, where residents say they have been preparing for two years to welcome visitors.

"We ordered 25,000 pairs of eclipse glasses, and there was a moment when we started to think, maybe that's not enough. And so we ordered another 25,000 pairs," said eclipse coordinator Allyson Cliett.

And with tourism comes money. The business owners in the path of totality say they have hit the jackpot.

"We're really in the middle of mud season and usually that's our downtime and this will be a great boost to the economy," said Northern Comfort Motel owner Tim Stevens.

But if you want to stay closer to home, there are plenty of viewing options in the Tri-State to see a partial eclipse.

Places like the Intrepid, the Edge and the Museum of Natural History are hosting ticketed events.

And large crowds are expected at Central Park's Great Lawn and at state parks throughout New York.

"We have been planning for this for 18 months, we've created an interagency task force to ensure we are promoting tourism and keeping people safe," said director of NYS operations Kathryn Garcia.

Wherever you go to view the sky, make sure you have a pair of eclipse glasses. Libraries across New York City are handing them out for free.

Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg will cover the eclipse from Syracuse, New York, while meteorologist Brittany Bell will be reporting from Niagara Falls.