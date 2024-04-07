New Yorkers showing excitement for Monday's solar eclipse

Anthony Carlo has more on how people are getting ready for Monday's solar eclipse.

Anthony Carlo has more on how people are getting ready for Monday's solar eclipse.

Anthony Carlo has more on how people are getting ready for Monday's solar eclipse.

Anthony Carlo has more on how people are getting ready for Monday's solar eclipse.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday's solar eclipse is set to be so much better than the 2017 solar eclipse.

People packed open lawns to look up on August 21, 2017. At the time, the moon covered less of the sun than it will this Monday. The total eclipse time was also less. This is all the more reason to take in Monday's spectacle.

But will the forecast cooperate? According to Meteorologist Jeff Smith, Monday's solar eclipse forecast is trending a bit more pessimistic. Sunshine will mix with middle and high clouds in the afternoon.

The next time a solar eclipse passes over the United States will be 2044.

Needless to say, people are getting excited.

When the moon fully obscures the sun on Monday, it will take Gennaro Farra back to 1976 in Melbourne when he was 9.

"That's something I remember vividly," Farra says.

Monday's total solar eclipse has New Yorkers feeling excited.

Ashley Valle will not be one of the million people flocking to Niagara Falls for one of the best vantage points.

Watch Video Video shows path of total solar eclipse This animated video shows the path of a total solar eclipse that will cross the United States on Monday, April 8.

"I wish I was," she added.

Valle, like so many others are going to take in the moment when it feels like the world comes to a stop.

Many couples were out hunting for special solar glasses that they hoped to get free at Warby Parker - but they ran out.

ALSO READ | How to make eclipse glasses out of a cereal box

Even if it is not the best view in the city, Vanessa Rouzenrouch says she will not miss this moment.

Check out a full list of where to view the eclipse as well as other places to get your free eclipse glasses.

"Now (the kids) get to see it," she said.

How to find the best solar eclipse viewing spot near you

As excitement builds for the total solar eclipse on Monday, the Tri-State area may have some of the more favorable viewing spots in the country.

And the New York City area, though 10% shy of totality, will enjoy a great shot of taking in the celestial spectacle, with darkening skies, dropping temperatures and wild animals reacting to the sudden dimming.

Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg will cover the eclipse from Syracuse, New York, while meteorologist Brittany Bell will be reporting from Niagara Falls. Plus, we invite you to watch

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.