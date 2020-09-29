29-year-old woman standing outside car killed in New Jersey hit and run

MAPLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 29-year-old woman was killed in a hit and run in New Jersey early Monday.Authorities say Johanne Barthelemy was standing outside her Nissan Murano on Chancellor Avenue in Maplewood just before 3 a.m. when she was struck by a driver who did not stop.She was pronounced dead at the scene.No arrests have been made, and the investigation is active and ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.----------