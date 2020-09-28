Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Manhattan

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was killed after a deadly hit-and-run in Manhattan.

The victim was discovered at West 125th Street and Malcolm "X" Boulevard in Harlem just before 4 a.m. Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

ALSO READ: Principals' union 'not confident' as New York City schools prepare for in-person learning

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemnew york citymanhattanhit and runnypdhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Principals call for state takeover of NYC schools
COVID Updates: NYC sheriff's office pulls plug on 3 large gatherings
Fauci: US 'not in good place' as country averages 40,000 cases per day
CDC issues Thanksgiving guidelines
New York City inches closer to return of indoor dining
NYC keeping close eye on COVID spike in 8 neighborhoods
Exclusive: Longtime tenants feel 'trapped' living alongside homeless men
Show More
Accuweather: Warm start to a rainy week
Poodle named 'Bear' fighting for his life after being thrown out of car
Pedestrian, cyclists call for more space on NYC bridge
Key takeaways from Trump's tax returns report
Amazon sets Prime Day dates with deals starting now
More TOP STORIES News