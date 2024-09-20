WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

3 hurt, 2 seriously, in Flatbush house fire

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, September 20, 2024 9:13AM
House fire in Brooklyn injures 3 people
A house fire in Flatbush, Brooklyn injured three people.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three people were injured in a house fire in Brooklyn early Friday.

The fire broke out inside a home on Farragut Road in the Flatbush section just after 3:45 a.m.

Three people were rushed to the hospital and two of those hurt had serious injuries.

Citizen App captured video of the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ: 7 On Your Side helps utility worker get retirement money owed by ex-employer

Nina Pineda helps the former PSE&G lineman get access to his retirement fund.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW