3 hurt after pickup truck crashes into home on Long Island

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. on West Main Street in Riverhead.
Investigators say the driver appears to have suffered a medical emergency.
They say the 1993 Ford pickup hit an embankment, went airborne and then slammed into the front of the house.
The driver and a passenger were trapped and needed to be rescued by firefighters.
They suffered non-life-threatening injuries along with one resident inside the home.
All three were taken to nearby hospitals.
