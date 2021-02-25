3 hurt after pickup truck crashes into home on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10367849" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mike Marza reports on the tragic death of a 6-year-old boy.

RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Three people were hurt Wednesday after a pickup truck crashed through a home on Long Island.The incident happened just after 1 p.m. on West Main Street in Riverhead.Investigators say the driver appears to have suffered a medical emergency.They say the 1993 Ford pickup hit an embankment, went airborne and then slammed into the front of the house.The driver and a passenger were trapped and needed to be rescued by firefighters.They suffered non-life-threatening injuries along with one resident inside the home.All three were taken to nearby hospitals.----------