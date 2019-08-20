3 members of New Jersey family killed in head-on crash in Virginia

PAGE COUNTY, Virginia (WABC) -- Three members of a family from New Jersey were killed in a head-on collision in Virginia.
The two-vehicle accident happened Monday in Page County.
Police say a driver lost control and collided with an SUV driven by a man from Carteret.
44-year-old Gurmeet Singh, 38-year-old Jasleen Kaur and a 6-year-old girl died at the scene.
An 11 year old boy in the same vehicle suffered serious injuries.
The other driver was not seriously hurt.
