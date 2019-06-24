3 people believed to be innocent bystanders shot in the Bronx

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Three people believed to be innocent bystanders were shot when a man on a bicycle opened fire in the Bronx Sunday.
The gunshots rang out at East 166th Street and Findlay Avenue in Concourse Village just before 4 p.m.
Police say a 17-year-old male was shot in the leg, while a 26-year-old woman was shot in the right knee. The third victim, a 26-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to the left arm.
Authorities do not believe they were the intended targets, and all three are expected to survive.
The gunman, wearing a black sweatshirt, ditched the bicycle and fled on foot westbound on Webster Avenue.
The incident is the latest in a string of shootings involving innocent people being struck by stray bullets.
Forty-year-old Winston McKay was fatally shot while walking his dog in Hamilton Heights on June 10. And on June 12, a woman stumbled upon a shootout outside the Pelham Parkway Houses and was struck in the left forearm.
