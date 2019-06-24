3 people believed to be innocent bystanders shot in the Bronx

File photo. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Three people believed to be innocent bystanders were shot when a man on a bicycle opened fire in the Bronx Sunday.

The gunshots rang out at East 166th Street and Findlay Avenue in Concourse Village just before 4 p.m.

Police say a 17-year-old male was shot in the leg, while a 26-year-old woman was shot in the right knee. The third victim, a 26-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to the left arm.

Authorities do not believe they were the intended targets, and all three are expected to survive.

The gunman, wearing a black sweatshirt, ditched the bicycle and fled on foot westbound on Webster Avenue.

The incident is the latest in a string of shootings involving innocent people being struck by stray bullets.

Forty-year-old Winston McKay was fatally shot while walking his dog in Hamilton Heights on June 10. And on June 12, a woman stumbled upon a shootout outside the Pelham Parkway Houses and was struck in the left forearm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxconcourse villagestray bulletshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Gunman opens fire running across Bronx street
Cat gets stuck in washing machine for 35-minute cycle
Friend of missing college student worries 'something is wrong'
Wallendas talk Times Square success and what's next
3 schools closed, boil water alert after E. coli in Long Beach
New one-way traffic pattern stretches to 57th Street in Midtown
Fishermen reel in large shark off beach in New Jersey
Show More
Father charged after mom, 2 toddlers found dead on SI
AccuWeather: Possible thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday
Man visiting NYC from Alabama punched in face, dies
Mets apologize after confrontation with reporter
SUV loses control, flips over in East Brunswick
More TOP STORIES News