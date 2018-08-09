Pregnant woman, 2 kids rescued from Brooklyn fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people were seriously injured in a fire in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn.

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A pregnant woman and two children were rescued from a residential fire in Brooklyn on Thursday morning.

The FDNY responded to the fire on the 7000 block of 15th Avenue just after 11:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find one child running out of a third-floor apartment and a second child was helped out by firefighters who went up a ladder to the third floor.

During the rescue, the fire truck driver saw a pregnant woman waving from the third floor. He put the aerial ladder up, ran up the ladder, pushed the air conditioner out of the window and brought the woman to safety.

The fire was quickly put out and the cause is under investigation.

All of the victims are expected to survive.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment firefdnyDyker HeightsBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Young brother and sister missing in Brooklyn
Going, going, gone! 75 goats, sheep escape NJ auction
VIDEO: Teen pushed off 30-foot bridge in Washington
Robbery suspect wanted in string of violent attacks on women
Melania Trump's parents are sworn in as US citizens in NYC
Puerto Rico cites Maria death toll of 1,427 in damage report
Dad at center of viral overdose photo thanks God he's alive
Vandals cause $124K in damage at Long Island golf course
Show More
Woman tells cop she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Husband killed wife, himself at hospital over her illness
NJ principal arrested on child pornography charges
Dad of baby found dead in river detained in Thailand
More News