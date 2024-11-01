3-year-old, adult injured in Washington Heights apartment fire

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people, including a 3-year-old, were injured in a Washington Heights apartment fire.
The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Fort Washington Avenue apartment building just after 11:15 p.m. Thursday.
The young child was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Columbia in stable condition.
The 65-year-old went to Harlem Hospital, also in stable condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
