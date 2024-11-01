3-year-old, adult injured in Washington Heights apartment fire

A young child and a 65-year-old person were injured in a fire in Washington Heights.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people, including a 3-year-old, were injured in a Washington Heights apartment fire.

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Fort Washington Avenue apartment building just after 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

The young child was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Columbia in stable condition.

The 65-year-old went to Harlem Hospital, also in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

