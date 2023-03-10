311 turns 20; NYC's most outrageous calls revealed

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It's been 20 years since the launch of New York City's 311 service which provides information and assistance to residents.

New data released by Mayor Eric Adam's office shows 311 has received more than 525 million service requests through phone calls, texts, social media, or the mobile app.

With New Yorkers being New Yorkers, some of the requests were just a little outrageous.

The mayor read some favorites:

"Can you check if my boyfriend is married?"

"If there is a law limiting how many times you can flush the toilet?"

"I'd like to report a ghost in my window."

"Can I claim my dog as a dependent on my taxes?"

All jokes aside, New Yorkers did use 311 to ask meaningful questions in 2022.

The top inquiries of last year included questions about parking tickets, apartment maintenance, and apartment heating complaints.

Back when the service first launched, the top inquiries included Freon removal and noise complaints.

WATCH | Sade Baderinwa hosts UN's observance of International Women's Day

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.