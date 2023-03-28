Battle of the Badges: NYPD and FDNY face off

The NYPD and FDNY will face off in the first Battle of the Badges since 2015.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A police officer and a firefighter walk into a boxing ring... Friday at the 32nd Battle of the Badges.

Both the NYPD and FDNY boxing clubs have been training for months for what will be the first fight since 2015.

This year's Battle of the Badges will also feature the first-ever fight between two women.

Eight-time Golden Glove Champion Nisa Rodriguez (1st precinct) will take on Nicole Malpeso (Engine 76).

"I think a lot of people the next day are going to be like, 'I'm putting my daughter in a boxing program,' after watching us in there," Malpeso said.

And those in attendance are promised an intense competition.

"We are hoping that our superior physical capacities will carry us to victory," said Bobby McGuire, the president of the FDNY Boxing Club.

But the tradition is not just about bragging rights, as it is also a fundraiser.

Both Tunnel to Towers and NYC Cops & Kids Boxing will benefit from the event.

Some of the fighters at Friday's event were influenced by the programs they are now giving back to.

"I'm from the Bronx, was getting in fights at that time, my dad brought me to the gym, and Cops & Kids helped me become the fighter I am today," Rodriguez said.

In total, the event will feature 12 bouts of fights.

The NYPD and FDNY will face off in the NYC Battle of the Badges on Friday, March 31, at Terminal 5 in Manhattan.

The event is sold out, but it will be live-streamed here.

The stream costs $19.99 in advance and $29.00 on the day of the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the first bout will start at 8 p.m.

