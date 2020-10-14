4 injured in basement fire near Bryant Park in New York City

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least four people were injured in a fire of a basement in a Manhattan building on Wednesday.

The incident was reported just after 9 a.m. at a 14-story commercial building on West 45th Street.

More than 80 FDNY firefighters responded to the scene and had the fire under control just after 10:30 a.m.

Of the four injured civilians, one was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the others were treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Few other details were released.

