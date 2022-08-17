NYC man arrested after being caught with 420 pounds of weed in car

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A man from New York City was arrested for allegedly attempting to distribute 420 pounds of marijuana.

Li Fang Feng, 20, was arrested last Thursday in Ridgefield, New Jersey.

An investigation revealed that the Queens native was transporting bulk marijuana.

Police found 420 pounds of marijuana after searching his car.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

He appeared in court on Friday and was released.

