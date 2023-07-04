Each year, Ridgefield Park is home to one of the oldest Independence Day parades in the United States.

One of the oldest Independence Day traditions in the country continues in Ridgefield Park

RIDGEFIELD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The spirt of the oldest Fourth of July parade in New Jersey was not dampened by the drenching rain that passed through Ridgefield Park Tuesday.

The parade dates back to 1894, which makes it one of the oldest Independence Day parades in the country.

"Everybody comes here from the surrounding towns. Considering it is such a small town, it is a pretty big parade," said Cheryl Prez, a resident of Ridgefield Park.

The festivities were temporarily delayed in Ridgefield Park, like they were in many parts of the Tri-State. But many people were still in attendance.

"I have missed one in my lifetime," Ed Alberque said. "In 80 years, I have missed one of these. It's meaningful to all of us."

The meaning behind the parade, to celebrate the birth of America, but also to celebrate the spirit of Ridgefield Park.

"We've been doing this our whole lives," Patricia Alberque said. "It's just a very special day for anybody from Ridgefield Park."

