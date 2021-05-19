5 injured, including 2 firefighters, in 3-story building fire in Bronx

NewsCopter 7 captured New York's bravest rescuing a family of three with their cat coming down the ladder from a three-story building on Willis Avenue just before 9 a.m.
The FDNY says three people were injured and two firefighters suffered minor injuries.
The injuries are not life threatening.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
