5 injured, including 2 firefighters, in 3-story building fire in Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10656613" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller speaks to the hero officers in Chelsea.

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Five people were injured in a fire in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx Wednesday.NewsCopter 7 captured New York's bravest rescuing a family of three with their cat coming down the ladder from a three-story building on Willis Avenue just before 9 a.m.The FDNY says three people were injured and two firefighters suffered minor injuries.The injuries are not life threatening.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------