5 injured, including firefighter, in Bronx apartment fire

By
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- At least five people people suffered smoke inhalation during a fire in the Bronx on Monday.

It wasn't the flames but the black, choking smoke that caused a major scare for the many tenants of the Mitchel Houses.

The fire broke out shortly after noon inside the trash compactor of the NYCHA apartment building on east 138th Street.

Canineya Means grabbed her daughter and her dog and hurried down nine flights of stairs.

"I just came out the ambulance, I couldn't breathe," Means said. " Yeah, it was bad. When I opened up my door it was covered, I couldn't see nothing."

About 80 firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the flames.

The battalion chief said the fire started in the compactor shaft on the second floor.

3rd stimulus check: Why you shouldn't expect another payment for weeks -- if at all
EMBED More News Videos

Biden says will not wait for GOP lawmakers to get behind the COVID-19 relief package.



The resulting smoke rose back up the shaft and poured out onto each floor of the 20-story high-rise building.

"Once the fire is out the smoke sits in the building," Battalion chief Sean Michael said. "It's a tall building and we just help to vent out the smoke inside the building and calm the people. Go into all the apartments, check all the apartments and make sure everyone is safe."

Elizabeth Gonzalez rushed into the building after her daughter called her in a panic.

"I saw all the smoke coming from all the floors, even the 18th floor," Gonzalez said. "Mad smoke was coming out of all the floors. And I was down here devastated waiting for her to come down and thank God that everything is OK."

Fire department EMTs came to the aid of four civilians for smoke inhalation. One person was taken to Lincoln Hospital for additional treatment.

One firefighter was also treated at the scene and went to Jacobi Medical Center. His condition is not yet known.

The chief said responding firefighters did hear smoke detectors inside the building.

TRENDING: Security warning out for TikTok users baring all in silhouette challenge
EMBED More News Videos

TikTok is tightening its privacy practices for the under-18 crowd. Here are the changes parents and teens should know.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mott havenbronxnew york cityfdnyapartment firesmoke alarmfirefighter injured
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indoor dining back early in NYC; Vaccine centers open after snow
AccuWeather: More chances for snow this week
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
MI man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
NYC middle schools to reopen to in-person learning
COVID Vaccine Updates: Vaccination drive gains speed
Man dies shortly after NYC vaccination, not believed to be reaction
Show More
Texas man wins $3.4M bet on Super Bowl LV
60-day warning period begins for Queens busway violations
When NYers with health problems can begin making vaccine appointments
Rep. Ron Wright of Texas dies following COVID-19 diagnosis
Here's how much snow fell on Sunday
More TOP STORIES News