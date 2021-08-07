Coronavirus Updates: 50% of U.S. population vaccinated, but transmission rate remains high

However, the country is still seeing cases surge again, more than 120,000 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
The seven-day average of deaths exceeds 450.
"Today, about 400 people will die because of the Delta variant in this country. A tragedy, because virtually all of these deaths were preventable if people had gotten vaccinated," President Joe Biden said Friday at an event that was supposed to tout the jobs numbers.
Here are more of today's headlines:
US now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 cases a day
The U.S. is now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, returning to a milestone last seen during the winter surge in yet another bleak reminder of how quickly the delta variant has spread through the country. The U.S. was averaging about 11,000 cases a day in late June. Now the number is 107,143. It took the U.S. about nine months to cross the 100,000 average case number in November before peaking at about 250,000 in early January. Cases bottomed out in June but took about six weeks to go back above 100,000, despite a vaccine that has been given to more than 70% of the adult population.
FDA may recommend booster for immunocompromised
There is new guidance expected soon from the FDA recommending vaccine boosters for those who are immunocompromised. The plan is reportedly expected by early next month, if not sooner. Many immunocompromised people have been left vulnerable to the virus despite vaccination. Immune response has been particularly low for transplant recipients, cancer patients, and those on medications to suppress their immune response.
Lamont orders long-term care facility staff to be vaccinated
Governor Ned Lamont announced that in an effort to protect some of the most vulnerable residents of Connecticut from the impact of COVID-19, he has directed an executive order be issued to require employees of all long-term care facilities in the state to be vaccinated against the virus.
US records highest single day COVID cases in 6 months
The U.S. has recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 case total in exactly six months with more than 120,000 new cases reported, according to newly updated CDC data. The country is now averaging more than 96,000 new cases a day.
Additionally, now, every single state in the country is reporting "high" (a seven-day new case rate 100) or "substantial"(a seven-day new case rate between 50-99.99) community transmission.
Masks to be required in NJ schools
New Jersey will require all students, educators, staff, and visitors to wear face masks inside of school buildings, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday. Murphy said the requirement applies to the start of the 2021-2022 school year, regardless of vaccination status. The executive order Murphy signed pertains to public, private, and parochial preschool, elementary, and secondary school buildings.
Unvaccinated COVID-19 survivors twice as likely to get reinfected, study shows
Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated, especially as the extra-contagious delta variant surges - and a new study shows survivors who ignored that advice were more than twice as likely to get reinfected. Friday's report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adds to growing laboratory evidence that people who had one bout of COVID-19 get a dramatic boost in virus-fighting immune cells - and a bonus of broader protection against new mutants - when they're vaccinated.
"If you have had COVID-19 before, please still get vaccinated," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. "Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others around you, especially as the more contagious delta variant spreads around the country."
Jennifer Aniston defends staying away from the unvaccinated
Jennifer Aniston stirred some feelings when she recently said she has "lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose" whether they had been vaccinated against COVID-19. Aniston made the remark to In Style, and almost immediately folks on social media were offering their opinions. On Thursday she posted about some of the critical comments on the Instastories of her verified Instagram account. The "Friends" star posted one person's comment that read, "But if she's vaccinated she's protected correct? Why be worried about unvaxed around her?" Aniston responded with "Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me."
Rep. Ralph Norman, 1 of 3 GOP lawmaker suing Pelosi over mask rule, says he has COVID
Rep. Ralph Norman, one of the three congressional Republicans suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi over fines for not wearing masks during a vote on the U.S. House floor, has contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19, the second member of South Carolina's delegation to do so. Norman, who has said he has been fully vaccinated since February, tweeted that he began experiencing minor symptoms of COVID-19 on Thursday, tested positive for the virus that day and would quarantine for 10 days. Representing South Carolina's 5th District since 2017, Norman is part of a federal lawsuit against Pelosi over a mandate earlier this year that members wear masks while on the House floor.
11-month-old with COVID sent to hospital 150 miles away due to lack of bed space
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, an 11-month-old Texas girl had to be airlifted to a hospital 150 miles away because no local pediatric hospitals would accept her as a transfer patient.
"She needed to be intubated immediately because she was having seizures," said Patricia Darnauer, the administrator for Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital in Houston. "We looked at all five major pediatric hospital groups, and none (had beds) available."
The situation is sad but not surprising for Dr. Christina Propst, who is one of the most outspoken pediatricians in Houston. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Propst has encouraged masking, social distancing and being cautious to anyone who would listen.
United Airlines to require COVID vaccinations for all US-based employees
United Airlines announced Friday that all U.S.-based employees will be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and upload their vaccination card to a company site by this fall. It is the first major U.S. carrier to mandate vaccines for all employees. Delta Air Lines announced earlier this year that it is requiring all new employees to be inoculated. United joins a growing list of companies that have mandated vaccines for employees in some capacity: Uber, DoorDash, Facebook, Google, Twitter, Walmart and many more. The airline's deadline for employees to upload their vaccine card is five weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced it has fully approved a COVID-19 vaccine or five weeks after Sept. 20, whichever comes first.
Yelp adding whether businesses require COVID vaccines to listings
Yelp has added a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID vaccination from customers and whether all workers are fully vaccinated. Yelp users can then filter their searches for businesses by those attributes, CNN reported. Only businesses themselves can add the attributes to their Yelp page. Yelp said it will monitor the pages of businesses that decide to use the attributes for any backlash for their vaccination policies.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis feuds with Joe Biden's White House as COVID cases rise
It didn't take much for the White House to set Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis off. As coronavirus cases rise across the Sun Belt, President Joe Biden asked GOP governors to "get out of the way" of efforts to contain the virus. DeSantis fired back that he did not want to "hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you," adding, "Why don't you do your job?" The exchange was unusually direct and bitter, particularly for politicians dealing with a crisis that is killing Americans in rising numbers. But it was a sign that the now-familiar cudgels of virus politics - debates pitting "freedoms" against masks and restrictions - remain potent weapons. And DeSantis, in particular, appears eager to carry that fight into next year's midterms election, and beyond.
"He has become, I would argue, the leading voice of opposition to the Biden administration," said Rob Bradley, a Republican who recently left the Florida Senate because of term limits. "It's not a surprise to see Biden and DeSantis going at it."
How service members are reacting to potential military vaccine mandate
Since President Joe Biden asked the Pentagon last week to look at adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the military's mandatory shots, former Army lawyer Greg T. Rinckey has fielded a deluge of calls. His firm, Tully Rinckey, has heard from hundreds of soldiers, Marines and sailors wanting to know their rights and whether they could take any legal action if ordered to get inoculated for the coronavirus.
"A lot of U.S. troops have reached out to us saying, 'I don't want a vaccine that's untested, I'm not sure it's safe, and I don't trust the government's vaccine. What are my rights?'" Rinckey said.
