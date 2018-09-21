6 hurt when MTA bus slams into building in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) --
An MTA bus slammed into a building in Brooklyn Friday morning, leaving six people injured.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. at Ralph and St. Mark's avenues.

There were no customers on board the B45 bus at the time, and authorities say the driver was making a right turn when he lost control and smashed into the building.

He suffered trauma and was rushed to Kings County Hospital.

Five other people who were inside the building or in the vicinity suffered minor injures and were treated at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and inspectors from the Department of Buildings also responded to check the integrity of the building.



