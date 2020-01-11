63-year-old woman punched, then beaten with a suitcase in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A 63-year-old woman in Hell's Kitchen randomly punched and then beaten with a suitcase on New Year's Day.Disturbing surveillance video shows the woman walking along 10th Avenue and 51st Street when she was approached by an unknown individual who punched her in the face, which knocks her to the ground.The suspect then strikes the victim in the face with a rolling luggage suitcase before running off.The woman suffered injuries to her face as a result of the incident.Police have not identified the victim at this time.Anyone with information regarding these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------