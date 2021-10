Suspect who allegedly punched Asian worker inside Manhattan 7-Eleven arrested

EMBED >More News Videos According to police, before the suspect punched the worker, he yelled, "you Chinese (expletive)" and then ran off.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was arrested and charged for allegedly punching a worker after yelling a racial expletive at him at a convenience store in Manhattan.Gregory Jacques, 33, was arrested Wednesday.He's charged with attempted assault, reckless endangerment, and assault.On Wednesday, the NYPD has released video of the brutal attack inside a 7-Eleven store in Midtown.It happened Saturday at the 7-Eleven store on 8th Avenue and 39th Street.According to police, before Jacques punched the worker, he yelled, "You Chinese (expletive)!" and then ran off.The victim suffered bruising and a small cut to his left eye. He refused medical attention.The assault was being investigated by the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force.It's the latest in a rash of attacks in New York City and across the country against people of Asian descent.According to police, there have been at least 33 anti-Asian hate crimes in New York City already this year.In one, last Tuesday, police say a man yelled anti-Asian slurs at a 44-year-old woman and her three children, spitting at her and kicking her cellphone off a subway train ----------