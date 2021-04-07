Suspect who allegedly punched Asian worker inside Manhattan 7-Eleven arrested

EMBED <>More Videos

Asian worker punched at NYC 7-Eleven

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was arrested and charged for allegedly punching a worker after yelling a racial expletive at him at a convenience store in Manhattan.

Gregory Jacques, 33, was arrested Wednesday.

He's charged with attempted assault, reckless endangerment, and assault.

On Wednesday, the NYPD has released video of the brutal attack inside a 7-Eleven store in Midtown.

RELATED: Asian 7-Eleven worker punched in face in Manhattan; hate crime investigation underway
EMBED More News Videos

According to police, before the suspect punched the worker, he yelled, "you Chinese (expletive)" and then ran off.



It happened Saturday at the 7-Eleven store on 8th Avenue and 39th Street.

According to police, before Jacques punched the worker, he yelled, "You Chinese (expletive)!" and then ran off.

The victim suffered bruising and a small cut to his left eye. He refused medical attention.

The assault was being investigated by the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force.

It's the latest in a rash of attacks in New York City and across the country against people of Asian descent.

According to police, there have been at least 33 anti-Asian hate crimes in New York City already this year.

In one, last Tuesday, police say a man yelled anti-Asian slurs at a 44-year-old woman and her three children, spitting at her and kicking her cellphone off a subway train.

EMBED More News Videos

New York City police asked for the public's help Saturday in finding a man wanted for yelling anti-Asian slurs at a 44-year-old woman and her three children, spitting at her and ki



MORE NEWS: 2 dead in truck crash that shut down part of Long Island Expressway for 8 hours
EMBED More News Videos

Two people are dead following a serious crash that shut down part the Long Island Expressway for more than eight hours Monday.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york citytheftassaultman injurednypdhate crimehate crime investigationasian american
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News