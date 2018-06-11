7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION

7 On Your Side Investigates: New construction safety training is easy to cheat

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Hoffer reports on the mandatory safety training for construction workers.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
After more than 40 New York City construction fatalities since 2015, the City Council passed local law 196 that requires 10 to 30 hours of new safety training for nearly all construction workers.

To prevent cheating, the law specifically requires that the instruction must be monitored or proctored.

"The 196 law has very specific language that says that the room where training takes place has to be proctored to confirm the individual taking the training is the actual person," construction safety expert Michael Pinto said.

But a 7 On Your Side investigation, along with research by a safety advocacy group, found the online website training is not being monitored.

Test takers for the safety advocacy group, who asked not to be identified for fear of retribution, were able to get Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) certification for 7 On Your Side investigative reporter Jim Hoffer, even though he never took the 10-hour training course.

The group was also able to get certification for cartoon character Fred Flintstone.
EMBED More News Videos

After more than 40 New York City construction fatalities since 2015, the City Council passed a law requiring new safety training


"That's not good," said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, who co-sponsored the construction training law.

Brewer said our findings clearly show that without the required monitoring, the law's intent is greatly diminished.

"The buildings department is not doing its job," she said. "Monitoring is mandatory."

Department of Buildings spokesman Joseph Soldevere said the federal OSHA is responsible for the safety training, adding, "We are developing our own program to vet and approve training providers directly, and we will investigate the concerns raised by WABC as part of that process. If necessary, we will report incidents of fraud to law enforcement."

But a spokesman for the safety advocacy group countered.

"That's classic passing the buck," the spokesman said. "City law requires the city to ensure the new training is monitored."

----------
DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED?

Jim Hoffer, Danielle Leigh and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW.

You can also contact Jim and Danielle directly:

Jim Hoffer:
Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideJim@abc.com
Facebook: facebook.com/jimhoffer.wabc
Twitter: @NYCinvestigates

Danielle Leigh
Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDanielle@abc.com
Facebook: DanielleLeighJournalist
Twitter: @DanielleNLeigh

If using the app, click here to send us a news tip
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
7 on your side investigationconstructionconstruction accidentNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION
Exclusive: More claims of abuse by welfare agency police
NJ college student denied diploma over financial aid fight
Children hospitalized due to heat in shelter, residents say
NYPD officer suspected in Nashville home break-in
NYC: Victim of peace officer sex assault can't sue
More 7 on your side investigation
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News