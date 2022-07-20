7 On Your Side

7 On Your Side's 7 tips to save energy, money during heat wave

By
7 On Your Side's 7 tips to save energy, money during heat wave

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Soaring temperatures are likely putting a strain on your energy consumption as the struggle to stay cool continues.

Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side have seven tips to save energy and money during this heat wave.

AC units are getting knocked out by the scorching Celsius. Before your power bill shocks you, lower the shades and block the rays in all rooms, especially on the sunny side.

"Even during these extreme temperatures customers can make just a few changes in their home and they'll be able to save some money," PSE&G spokesperson Rebecca Mazzarella.

Mazzarella met with 7 On Your Side at the utilities training center in Edison. She said the power companies prepared for this peak demand on the grid, but consumers can help.

ALSO READ | Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers as temperatures rise across New York City area
New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.



"Even just one degree higher than normal someone can save between 3 to 5% for that appliance," Mazzarella said.

Begin by raising your thermostat.

At Bonny Reilly's house in Verona, her smart thermostat displays a green leaf when it's adjusted to an energy efficient 74.

Close doors to rooms you are not using to keep air inside and turn off lights. Also, think about your appliances -- use them in the morning or late at night.

Ceiling fans will help circulate cold air, and don't forget to close your fireplace flue and doors too.

Seal leaks or cracks around windows and doors.


Don't stay plugged in. Pull the plug on gadgets, TVs, chargers and speakers.

"These things use a lot of energy even when they're not in use, so you want to go around and unplug them or use power strips," consumer expert Andrea Woroch said.

Woroch says to target the small things which can add up to 10% on your bill.

Ask your utility for discounts. PSE&G offers rebates on power strips and LED lightbulbs for as little as $1. All you need to do is apply to see if you're eligible.

"It's really up to the customer to take action," Mazzarella said.

