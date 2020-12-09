7 On Your Side's tips avoid holiday shopping scams on hot toys

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some of the hottest toys and electronics, like the sought-after PlayStation 5, may be out of stores but they're available online.
Places like Facebook Marketplace, eBay, and Craigslist are bursting with listings.
But before you pay up, we've got some red flags.
Let's start with this holiday's Holy Grail. A PlayStation 5. It sold out at many retail outlets in seconds, but many are offered on eBay at more than three times the original $500 list price.
We thought we found a deal, a PS5 offered at cost! There's just a slight problem, if you're expecting the gaming device, all you'll get is a "picture" of a PlayStation. It's crazy, a picture, for $500. Red Flag: don't believe in "too good to be true" prices.
"This" listing also look like a PS5 for $900, but if you click on the small photos in the listing, the seller discloses an actual PS 5 won't be shipped, just a picture, signed by an Italian artist. He claims the duct-taped-to-a-wall photo could be worth as much as $120,000. Oh, and the proceeds will go to an unknown charity.
Next, how about an online deal on toys. A LEGO Minecraft set is advertised as having more than 200,000 pieces. But, what you actually get is a knock-off with less than 100 pieces.
Also, a "fully automatic" Iron Man helmet, seems like a bargain at half price at just $98. But, what you see isn't what you get. This shipped a cheap light up table ornament of a flimsy mask.
Up last is one of the most popular cyber switcheroos. A popular Waldorf doll. What was advertised and what arrived are two different things. Just check out this long list of questionable Waldorf doll retailers, and Facebook is filled with customer complaints.
There are some big takeaways here. Buy only from sellers you know and trust.
If you're unfamiliar with them, research them thoroughly. Read any customer reviews. Type in the business name with the word "scam" to see if there are complaints.
Avoid impulse buying. Scammers like to draw you in with limited time offers and flash sales.
