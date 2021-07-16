Health & Fitness

7 On Your Side Investigates: COVID increases in unvaccinated areas

By
EMBED <>More Videos

7 On Your Side Investigates: COVID increases in unvaccinated areas

CENTRAL HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 7 On Your Side Investigation revealed an increase in positive COVID-19 test results in communities with low vaccination rates.

One of the areas with the highest positivity rates in New York City is a neighborhood in Central Harlem, where the rate is 4.7% and the vaccination rate is below 50%.



New York City Health + Hospitals Harlem is located in the center of the neighborhood.

"It is very concerning," Chief of Medicine Dr. Raji Ayinla said. "The individuals getting these Delta variants are individuals who have not been vaccinated, and it's proof that vaccination actually works."



With the Delta variant on the rise, you'll find more people walking around Harlem outside with their face masks on as an extra precaution.

"For the most part, I do wear it because there's other variants going on," resident Tammi Arnold said. "So I always want to be cautious."

ALSO READ | Big gaps in NYC home loans: Search your own neighborhood here
EMBED More News Videos

Owning a home is the American dream for many, but it's becoming more difficult for certain people to do that, especially in diverse communities.


Doctors say a key factor to keep an eye on is COVID hospitalizations, which have not increased in the New York City area.

However, Dr. Ayinla said the patients they have been treating this week have not been vaccinated.

"We haven't hospitalized anyone who was previously vaccinated," Dr. Ayinla said. "It's frustrating, because the longer we wait to reach heard immunity, the higher the chance of having more and more mutations and having other variants than the Delta variant."

The country is experiencing a similar trend.

"There is a clear message that is coming through, this is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

ALSO READ | Racial disparities in policing have increased in New York City, data shows
EMBED More News Videos

7 On Your Side Investigates looked into the diversity of local police departments to see how representative they are, or aren't, of the communities they patrol.


In Los Angeles County, they're now requiring masks to be worn indoors by everyone. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday, however, that there's no plans for that to happen in our area, except for in schools.

"We do not have a plan to change course at this point," he said. "But we are going to watch the data constantly to see if any adjustments are needed."

ABC data journalist Frank Esposito contributed to this story.

----------
DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? Dan Krauth and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW. You can also contact Dan Krauth directly:

Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDan@abc.com

Facebook: DanKrauthReports

Twitter: @ DanKrauthABC7

Instagram: @DanKrauth
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealth7 on your side investigationcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother speaks out after saving 5-year-old son from kidnappers
Heartbreak Hotel: TWA Flight 800, 25 Years Later (Watch Now)
Judge orders end to DACA, current enrollees safe for now
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy afternoon storms
Weather or Not: Lee's extreme weather survival guide
2 NYPD officers save French tourist's life after he collapsed
Mayor says no plan for NYC to return to mask mandates
Show More
Disturbing video shows man on Citi Bike shot point-blank in Brooklyn
Despite breakthrough cases, unvaccinated more likely to get sick
3 women go on road trip after finding out they were dating same man
Yankees will play Friday after testing shows no new COVID cases
Dallas-bound traveler in hospital with human monkeypox, CDC says
More TOP STORIES News