Health & Fitness

7 On Your Side Investigates: New York lab starts COVID-19 clinical drug trials

By
TARRYTOWN, Westchester County (WABC) -- Dozens of scientists at Regeneron in Westchester County have been working on a drug to fight the novel coronavirus since the pandemic started.

Three months later, the pharmaceutical company announced Thursday it is starting clinical trials on a COVID-19 cocktail they have created.

"I think it's an amazing," Regeneron Vice President of Research Christos Kyratsous said. "It says a lot about technology, and it also says a lot about how many people worked really hard to make this happen."

We've heard about antibodies being taken from the blood of recovered patients and infused into those battling the virus, and this is similar. But instead of harvesting antibodies from someone's blood, Regeneron has created man-made antibodies as a pharmaceutical product.

Ant it's not just one antibody, but two, combined together, to hopefully make it stronger.

"So we are testing these antibodies in multiple different settings," Kyratsous said. "From prevention all the way to treatment in severely infected patients."

They're testing the drug on people to see if it can prevent the virus, and if it can help treat those who are already infected.

"Getting these drugs in trials, into patients, is a huge step forward to see if it actually works," former FDA Associate Commissioner Peter Pitts said.

Pitts said multiple options are needed to help fight the deadly disease, and he doesn't expect a vaccine to be approved until early 2021.

That's also the timeline for Regeneron, if clinical trials go as expected.

"We'll see," Kyratsous said. "Fingers crossed."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



abc7NY Phase Tracker:

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstarrytownwestchester countyhealth7 on your side investigationcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkclinical trialscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What NYC schools could look like this fall
AccuWeather: Flash flood warnings issued
Dow sinks 1,800 as COVID-19 cases rise, deflating optimism
16-year-old boy tased by NYPD during protest, family says
Cuomo calls no visitation at nursing homes 'better than death'
Coronavirus Updates: Fifth Avenue stores reopening; 5 regions enter Phase 3 Friday
Tips to shop smart as stores close amid COVID-19
Show More
NYC library reading list fosters understanding of black experience
Breonna Taylor police report gives few details, some wrong
1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
Trump announces return of signature campaign rallies
Country group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A
More TOP STORIES News