7 On Your Side: Tips for seniors on getting a COVID vaccine appointment

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The competition to simply get a vaccine appointment has been called COVID's version of "The Hunger Games" which is leaving the most vulnerable group, 65 and up, at a supreme disadvantage.
But 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has some tips on leveling the pandemic playing field.
When it comes to the pandemic, In New Jersey alone, those 65 and older represent 80% of all COVID related deaths. But navigating the system is an extra challenge.
That's because booking vaccine appointments is decidedly digital. Each county has it's own online portal where you sign up.
One tip is that if possible, seniors should team up with tech-savvy grandkids or kids. Be persistent.
A pro tip is to check the portals late in the day. In Essex County, there were no appointments in the morning, but later that same day, hundreds became available.
Also, you can get a little creative. Ask your primary care doctor. At NYU Langone, seniors whose PCP works within their network go to the front of the vaccine sigh up list.
And it's not a bad idea to inquire at your mom and pop drug store.
But, what about transportation for seniors like Vita Campanile? She's disabled with no family to drive her. She was afraid to schedule an appointment without a ride. But the good news is that New York City is now offering rides to seniors who make an appointment at a city operated site. There will be 10,000 rides per week.
Some other big takeaways, in both New York and New Jersey, seniors can try to sign up over the phone. We've seen that it isn't easy, you need patience and persistence.
And the FTC cautions seniors to be wary before giving their personal information out.
If you're asked to pay to sign up for a shot this is a sure tip-off of a scam.
