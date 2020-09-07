7 On Your Side helps family get furniture refund after pandemic delay

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The Ferrones, like many families, spent a lot of time at home this year.
By June, mom Mary Grace had it with the old furniture and was ready for an upgrade.
"We made a purchase paid in full and the guy said it will come in end of July," Mary Grace said.
They bought a chair and ottoman from a local Jersey Shore shop.
The delivery date on the sales contract says August 15, but that week nothing came.
"They said it could be a couple of weeks, a couple of months because right now everything was backed up," she said.
Not willing to entertain a growing family of six all summer, they tried to cancel the order by going to the store in-person.
"The contract clearly states that we had the right to a full refund," Mary Grace said.
"They said you can't cancel," 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda said.
"You know, you don't talk to a customer like that and scream and say, 'You're not gonna get your money back,'" she said. "He said, 'All contracts are void because of COVID, contact your governor.'"
Instead, Mary's husband Carl called 7 On Your Side.
"He said, 'I'm calling 7 On Your Side.' I said, 'Wow,'" Mary Grace said.
7 On Your Side reminded the owner of the store of the law and within a day the family had their $900 refund.
"Thank you 7 On Your Side," the Ferrones said.
The owner apologized, admitting he did not deliver but blamed the pandemic for not getting his products on time.
The Big Takeaway, you have to get a delivery date in writing. That is New Jersey consumer law, it has to be right there on the contract and if you don't get it by that date you're entitled to a new date in writing or a full refund.
