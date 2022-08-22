7 On Your Side: 'Shadowhunters' fans frustrated after NYC convention canceled

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Fans of the TV series "Shadowhunters" were left frustrated as a long-awaited star-studded convention was suddenly shut down.

Over the weekend, fans from around the world gathered in the heart of Manhattan for what was supposed to be a three-day convention celebrating the supernatural drama, which originally aired on the Disney-owned channel Freeform.

But after shelling out thousands for tickets, frenzy turned to frustration as the entire conference was abruptly canceled, along with prepaid hotel stays. So they called 7 On Your Side.

"We literally got the tweet, on Twitter, that there was a problem with the hotel after she had checked in," said convention attendee Denise Probus, from Kentucky, referencing her friend, Faith Uhrig.

Fans were blindsided via Twitter on the first day of their Shadow-Con that "Heroes of the Shadow World' had been canceled.

The event organizer, London-based Jalmics International, cited a "fundamental breakdown of agreement with the hotel."

"They promised us a once in a lifetime event," Probus said.

"We were all excited, finally getting them there, the whole cast, the whole crew," said Wendy Probst, a convention attendee from Maryland.

Probst contacted 7 On Your Side when the so-called "Shadow Fam" couldn't get any answers, and most bought pricey passes back in 2019, with the convention delayed since then due to COVID.

"I had the upgraded infinity pass," Uhrig said. "$2,000."

"I believe it was around $4,000 for me," said Leah Celeste, a fan from Florida.

So there were to be no meet and greets, no workshops or panels, and fans found out their hotel rooms -- which they prepaid -- were canceled.

"They were out of money by the time I checked in," said attendee Hayden Hads, from Oregon.

"There's no one to take care of any fo the refunds," Probst said. "There's nobody there."

The Shadow Fam members were fearful they were being ghosted and conned, until we reached out to Jalmics, which assured us all purchases for the event will be eligible for a refund.

In the meantime, some members of the "Shadowhunters" cast who were also blindsided by the cancellation set up their own impromptu meet and greets for their followers, including actors Anna Hopkins, Luke Baines and Dominic Sherwood, who held an impromptu Q &A in the lobby.

"He came on his own to the bar and met with us and took questions, took selfies," Probst said.

They also met up with dozens of fans near the bench in Central Park they had purchased and dedicated for their Shadow Fam when the fantasy series was canceled.

In a statement, Jalmics stated it was "truly sorry" and called the cancellation a worst case scenario that should never happen, assuring attendees who are owed money that they will get full refunds.

Officials said a schedule will be communicated to attendees this Thursday, August 25.

It came as a relief, as some attendees checking out Monday had their rooms paid, while others had to pay thousands out of pocket.

"I'm going to make the best of it," Probus said. "I'm in New York City. I'm going to get out and enjoy this city. I'm not going to let them ruin this trip that I've been waiting almost four years for."

A spokesperson for the New York Marriott Marquis released a statement saying, in part, "As a matter of privacy, we do not comment on specific group events, however, we make every effort to communicate clearly with event planners re: policies and procedures. Hotel guests with questions or concerns should contact us directly."

