7 shot, 1 fatally, after Sweet 16 party in Brooklyn, NYPD says

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Seven people were shot, one fatally, in gunfire in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn Sunday night.Shots were fired on Albany Avenue at Fulton Street just after 11 p.m.Seven people, ages 14 to 20, were shot. A 20-year-old was killed.Investigators say it all stemmed from a Sweet 16 party in East New York earlier in the evening.A 17-year-old was shot there.And this shooting is believed to be in retaliation.No arrests were immediately made.----------