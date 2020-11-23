7 shot, 1 fatally, after Sweet 16 party in Brooklyn, NYPD says

Shots were fired on Albany Avenue at Fulton Street just after 11 p.m.
Investigators say they are looking for multiple shooters after 7 people were shot, a 20 yo killed at a gathering in Bed-Stuy on Albany Avenue. Most of the victims are teens, the youngest just 14. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/BN4yMlpXOW— Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) November 23, 2020
Seven people, ages 14 to 20, were shot. A 20-year-old was killed.
Investigators say it all stemmed from a Sweet 16 party in East New York earlier in the evening.
A 17-year-old was shot there.
And this shooting is believed to be in retaliation.
No arrests were immediately made.
