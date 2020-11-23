7 shot, 1 fatally, after Sweet 16 party in Brooklyn, NYPD says

By Eyewitness News
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Seven people were shot, one fatally, in gunfire in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn Sunday night.

Shots were fired on Albany Avenue at Fulton Street just after 11 p.m.



Seven people, ages 14 to 20, were shot. A 20-year-old was killed.

Investigators say it all stemmed from a Sweet 16 party in East New York earlier in the evening.

A 17-year-old was shot there.

And this shooting is believed to be in retaliation.

No arrests were immediately made.
