STABBING

Man arrested after 70-year-old driver fatally stabbed while getting out of vehicle in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A man is under arrest after a 70-year-old driver was fatally stabbed while getting out of his car in Brooklyn.

The incident happened in front of 140 Woodbine Street in Bushwick around 9:20 a.m. Friday.

Police responding to the scene and found Otto Ponce-Farfan with stab wounds to his chest and shoulder.

Witnesses say the assailant attacked the driver before running into an abandoned building down the street.

The victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead.

The 29-year-old suspect, Rafael Fuller, was later arrested on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Several residents said the assailant is well-known in the area for causing trouble on the block.

"I always have my guard up whenever I see this guy because he just seems like he's not all there you know," resident Thomas Caban said. "Like pacing up and down the block all day long."

The victim and his attacker are not believed to have known each other.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingBushwickBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STABBING
2 injured in stabbing at New York mall on Black Friday
Man chased, stabbed several times in Bronx robbery
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbings of couple in Queens
Brooklyn community determined to find man who brutally attacked woman
More stabbing
Top Stories
Mayor: Male shot in wrist at NJ mall on Black Friday
Suspects caught on video ringing doorbell, setting off fireworks
Man arrested after 21-year-old dies following punch at Queens bar
Tenants of NYCHA building say they've been without heat for weeks
Mother, boyfriend arrested in 4-year-old boy's death
Video: Man rescued from waters off Fire Island
Minn. home explosion sends fireball into sky, injures 1
Man accused of leaving 21 dogs outside in freezing cold
Show More
Government climate report warns of worsening US disasters
Police search for missing Brooklyn girl, infant daughter
Leukemia patient expecting twins, needs donor to save her life
Stephen Curry involved in multi-vehicle crash
2 injured in stabbing at New York mall on Black Friday
More News