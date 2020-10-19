73-year-old woman pushed onto train tracks during dispute on Brooklyn subway platform

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7160071" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The shooting hapened at a restaurant on Jerome Avenue in the University Heights section just after 7 a.m.

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who pushed a 73-year-old woman onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn.The incident was reported Monday on the C train platform at the Clinton-Washington subway station around 1:45 p.m.A man in his 30s was with his grandparents on the subway platform when he saw another man smoking and told him he could not smoke in the subway station.A dispute ensued that ended with the man's 73-year-old grandmother being pushed onto the tracks.The train operator saw the woman on the tracks and stopped an incoming train.The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital.The search for the suspect continues and no arrests have been made.Few other details were released.----------