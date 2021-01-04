79-year-old killed, child injured in Brooklyn machete attack

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9186037" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man who slashed a woman and her dog with a machete was shot and killed by police in Brooklyn, officials report.

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A machete attack in Brooklyn killed a 79-year-old man and injured two other people, including a 4-year-old girl.Sources tell Eyewitness News the attacker, a 22-year-old man taken into custody at the scene, was a family member.It happened inside an apartment building on Putnam Avenue in Bed-Stuy on Sunday night.Police say a 79-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen.First responders rushed him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.A 49-year-old man and the young girl were also slashed - they are both in stable condition.----------