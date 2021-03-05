8 hurt when van crashes car into NYC outdoor dining area, scaffolding

Six adults and two children were injured in the crash at 50th Street and Second Avenue around 8:40 a.m.
Authorities say the 66-year-old driver of a white van was heading southbound on Second Avenue when it collided with the rear of a Toyota Camry.
The Camry then crashed into the outdoor dining area in front of 945 Second Avenue, which was unoccupied at the time.
However, flying debris injured two boys, ages 5 and 7.
The white van then traveled another block, jumped the curb, destroyed a fruit stand, and came to a rest in scaffolding.
Several people in the Camry were hurt, as well as some pedestrians.
Also injured were a 27-year-old man, 40-year-old woman, 47-year-old woman, 50-year-old man, 53-year-old man, and a 74-year-old man.
Four of the injured people were taken to Bellevue Hospital. None of the injuries is believed to be life-threatening.
ALSO READ: Elderly man killed in East Side hit and run
The driver of a van was taken into custody by police but suffered a medical episode while at the 17th Precinct stationhouse, authorities said.
They transported him to the hospital, and detectives are now looking into the possibility that he had a medical episode while driving.
Firefighters secured the scaffolding and debris, and the Department of Buildings determined all damaged structures and buildings were structurally sound.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube