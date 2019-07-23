8-month-old girl found unresponsive in Bronx bathtub passes away

CROTONA PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- An 8-month-old baby girl who was found unresponsive in the bathtub of her Bronx apartment earlier this month has died, and the incident has been classified as a homicide.

Authorities say the 23-year-old mother left her daughter in the bathtub with the water running in her third-floor apartment on Vyse Avenue in Crotona Park, at the Murphy Houses NYCHA complex, around 6:30 p.m. on July 3.

The mother then went to clean the apartment, officials said, and when she returned, Amelia Belle Perez was face down and floating in the bathtub.

EMS rushed the infant to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition, before further transporting her to Montefiore Children's Hospital.

Sadly, she passed away some time Monday.

There are no arrests at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The mother had previously been questioned by detectives, but so far, no charges have been filed.

