8-year-old girl shot in Bronx apartment, circumstances unknown

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- An 8-year-old girl was shot in the Bronx Wednesday morning, but the circumstances of the incident are unknown at this time.The girl arrived at Lincoln Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen or shoulder just after 9 a.m.Authorities say she was wounded inside her 11th floor apartment in the Paterson Houses, a city-run complex in the Mott Haven section.Police are looking for a man wearing a black hoodie and a blue du rag.This is breaking news, and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.----------