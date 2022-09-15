New push to terminate Donald Trump's NYC golf contract

The officials are also calling on the city to cancel an upcoming Saudi-backed golf tournament.

Families of 9/11 victims are joining NYC Council members demanding the city to cut ties with the Trump Organization's public golf course in the Bronx.

A hearing will be is being held Thursday after City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Parks Chair Shekar Krishnan called on Mayor Eric Adams and Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue to terminate the company's license to operate Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point.

The officials are also calling on the city to cancel an upcoming Saudi-backed golf tournament.

Supporters say grounds for termination include Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg's guilty plea last month to 15 felony counts, as well as the large number of ongoing lawsuits against Donald Trump.

The move comes after families of 9/11 victims protested Trump's hosting of a Saudi-backed LIV golf tournament back in July.

The event took place at Trump's golf course in Bedminster, NJ, about 50 miles from the site of the World Trade Center attacks.

