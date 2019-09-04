september 11th

September 11, 2001: In their own words

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- September 11, 2001, changed the world as we know it, from the way we live our every day lives to the mournful remembrances that honor the victims each year amid vows to "never forget."

In the video player above, watch firsthand accounts from those who were in Lower Manhattan on that fateful day, with commentary from then-anchor Bill Beutel. (Warning: This contains images that some may find disturbing.)

CLICK HERE for Eyewitness News reflections, photos and stories marking the anniversary of 9/11

Each year, relatives of the victims descend on ground zero in Lower Manhattan, and the events of that terrible day and the weeks, months and years that followed are never forgotten, nor are the memories of those killed by terrorists in hijacked planes.

Additionally, we remember all those who have died from 9/11-related illnesses from their heroic work at ground zero and those who suffer today.

PHOTOS: Poignant images from 9/11 ceremonies past

September 11 still shapes American policy, politics and everyday experiences in places from airports to office buildings, even if it's less of a constant presence in the public consciousness after 19 years.

The 9/11 commemorations are by now familiar rituals, but each year at ground zero, victims' relatives infuse the ceremony with personal messages of remembrance, inspiration and concern.

