How one organization connects mental health with mentorship for AAPI youth

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Despite some stereotypes that all Asian students breeze through school easily, they can face the same challenges as any other group, including dealing with anxiety over trying to be perfect.Miki Li, 16, was born and raised in Chinatown - it is home, yet she avoids stepping outside."Whenever I go outside, it's just like this feeling of despair. I see just a whole bunch of people, a whole bunch of cars. Don't know what's going to happen," said Li.She is trapped in her apartment at the mercy of her anxiety."My family, they don't really understand mental health and they dismissed it. For me, it's a thing that annoys my family. It's a thing that burdens my family when I get anxiety attacks," Li added.Li also comes from humble beginnings."I recently learned Applebees is apparently not fancy," she says, "I had memories of going to the sweatshop with my mom."Li is far from alone. There are more than 180,000 AAPI students in New York City public schools. According to the mayor's office, more than 21 percent of them are living in poverty. That is more than one out of five. Almost half of them live in homes with adults who don't speak proficient English.The leading cause of death among AAPI adolescents ages 5-19 is suicide."I think the myth of model minorities is causing lots of problems for our youth. So if they don't get into a specialized high school, that's a failure. If they don't get into a prestigious college - that's a failure," said Ivy Li, Associate Director of Mental Health for Apex For Youth.Apex For Youth is an organization that connects mental health and mentorship to support AAPI youth.