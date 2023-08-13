At least 26 synagogues and two ADL offices in 12 states have been targeted.

Anti-Defamation League condemns recent fake threats made to synagogues across US

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Anti-Defamation League is condemning a recent string of so-call "swatting" incidents at synagogues.

The organization says people have called in fake threats over the past four weekends, some of which have disrupted prayer services.

At least 26 synagogues and two ADL offices in 12 states have been targeted.

The ADL believes the callers are targeting synagogues that livestream their services.

No arrests have been made so far.

On Saturday at around 7 p.m., a suspect approached Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun Synagogue located on East 85th Street.

Authorities say he wrote anti-semitic graffiti with a marker on a sign attached to the synagogue.

He is described as having short black hair, a slim build, and was seen wearing a white tank top with camouflage shorts, officials said.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating this incident. No arrests have been made.

