Man to be sentenced for setting sister's ex-boyfriend on fire in Bronx in 2020

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man will be sentenced Thursday afternoon for fatally stabbing and setting his sister's ex-boyfriend on fire in 2020.

Adones Betances will be sentenced Thursday afternoon for the murder after he apparently became upset about the relationship with the younger girl.

The 18-year-old victim, Winston Ortiz, had been dating Betances' younger sister, who was 14 when she met him at church.

The relationship had broken off before the attack.

As he was dying, Ortiz told responding police officers that Betances set him on fire, in what was a premeditated attack.

The victim's mother, Joan Tamarez, attended the trial and is expected to deliver the victim impact statement at the sentencing.

ALSO READ | Squatter standoff captured on camera in Queens: 7 On Your Side Investigates

Dan Krauth has more in this 7 On Your Side Investigates squatting story.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.